Mozambique: Authorities warn against weight loss drugs

Mozambique’s National Medicines Regulatory Authority (ANARME) has warned against the illegal sale of pharmaceutical products, particularly weight loss drugs.

An ANARME press release says that it has found cases of “deceitful advertising” and “offers of products of doubtful origin”, often presented as “slimming”, “natural” or “safe”.

These drugs are then applied to users “in unauthorised establishments, which constitutes a risk to the health and safety of citizens”.

Since these products have not undergone any testing of their quality, safety and effectiveness, as demanded by national and international legislation, “they may cause serious adverse effects when used without any prescription or professional assistance”.

ANARME warns that pharmaceuticals such as weight loss drugs should only be used with a prescription and obtained at duly licensed pharmacies and health units.

ANARME stresses its commitment to the protection of public health “and we urge citizens to avoid purchasing medicines and other health products through social media, from digital influencers, informal salespersons or unauthorised establishments, since these products may contain damaging or undeclared substances”.

Complaints about illegal sales of pharmaceuticals or deceitful advertising, the release says, should be sent to the official channels of ANARME, to allow the authorities to investigate and take due action.