Mozambique: Authorities promise no shortages during festive season

The Mozambican authorities have promised that there are sufficient supplies of basic goods and services throughout the country for this year’s festive season.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Monday, the National Director of Tourism, Claire Zimba, noted that the festive period coincides with the high season for tourism, and is thus a strategic opportunity to consolidate the image of Mozambique as a safe, welcoming and competitive tourist destination.

Zimba said Mozambique expects to receive 318,000 tourists during the festive season. Hotels, lodges and similar institutions have an installed capacity of 72,531 beds and 49,842 rooms. Zimba expects an occupancy rate of 79 per cent.

The greatest flow of tourists will be in the southern provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane, where an occupancy rate for tourism establishments of nearly 100 per cent is expected.

Zimba stressed that tourism is “a strategic sector for the national economy”, and revenue for this period is forecast to reach two billion meticais (about 31.3 million US dollars).

“We are recording a significant increase in tourism investment”, she said. “Just in the last three months, two major projects were assessed, budgeted at over 240 million dollars, with a direct impact on job creation and on stimulating local economies”.

As for the availability of basic goods, Zimba said there are production and import plans intended to respond to the high demand for such goods that always occurs in the festive season.

“The forecast is that about 132,000 tonnes of essential goods will be consumed”, she said. As usual, Mozambique will be short of certain goods, notably rice. Mozambique’s annual rice consumption is estimated at 210,000 tonnes. An extra 70,000 tonnes are being imported to cover the additional requirements over the festive season.

Justina Malate, of the government’s National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE), said inspection will be stepped up to monitor hygiene conditions and prices. “Whenever there is a difference between the stated price of a product and the amount actually charged, the consumer should denounce this”, said Malate. A free phone line is available to denounce such abuses.

Balate recalled that the sale of alcoholic drinks on Sundays, outside of authorised establishments, is forbidden, “and INAE will not hesitate to apply sanctions whenever the law is broken”.

As for the police, Taquidir Jaga, the Coordinator of the Joint Command for “Operation End of Year 2025/2026”, said this operation seeks to reduce the time travellers spend at the borders and to “guarantee a warm and safe reception for national and foreign travellers”.

