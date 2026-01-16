Mozambique: Authorities order evacuations amid flooding risk in southern provinces

Mozambican authorities yesterday ordered the evacuation of low-lying areas in Gaza and Maputo provinces, in the south of the country, due to the risk of flooding following heavy rain forecast over the coming days.

In a statement, the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) said the decision to order evacuations was prompted by forecasts of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days. A “significant impact” is expected in the provinces of Manica, Tete and Sofala in central Mozambique, and Inhambane, Gaza, and both the city and province of Maputo in the south.

According to the INGD, the anticipated rainfall could worsen flooding in the low-lying basins of the Umbeluzi, Incomáti and Limpopo rivers—all in southern Mozambique—linked to releases from the Massingir dam that began on Wednesday, as well as urban flooding in the Mozambican capital.

Local authorities have been instructed to relocate residents living in low-lying areas of Chókwè, Macarretane, Guijá, Chibuto, Sicacate and Xai-Xai “to safe locations, with special attention to vulnerable groups,” including children, the sick, elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities, the INGD statement said.

INGD also called on local authorities to intensify awareness campaigns advising people to avoid crossing rivers and flooded areas, including the closure of high-risk zones. It urged district and provincial Emergency Operations Centres(CENOEs) to prepare accommodation centres and ensure basic conditions for affected populations, including access to water and sanitation.

On Wednesday, Mozambique’s National Directorate of Water Resources Management estimated that at least 400,000 people face the risk of forced relocation from their homes due to flooding in Gaza province.

On the same day, the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) had issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain over the coming hours, particularly in Gaza and Maputo provinces, warning of a high risk of floods, inundations and lightning strikes.

The red alert covered all areas of Gaza and Maputo provinces, considered the most vulnerable due to the expected intensity of rainfall in the coming hours.

Also on Wednesday, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo expressed solidarity with those affected by the heavy rains causing floods and loss of life in several provinces, acknowledging significant material damage.

Since the start of the rainy season in October, at least 94 people have died nationwide due to heavy rains, a situation that has worsened considerably since late December, according to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction.





Source: Lusa