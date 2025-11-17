Mozambique: At least 96 justice employees dismissed over past five years

The Mozambican authorities have dismissed, over the last five years across the country, 96 staff working in the administration of justice for their involvement in corruption.

Among the dismissed staff, there are 17 judges and the remaining 79 are court officers.

According to the President of the Supreme Court, Adelino Muchanga, who was speaking on Saturday during the inauguration of new premises for the Nampula Provincial Law court by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, these figures “do not bring pride to the national justice system.”

“The national justice system”, he claimed, “maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices. Between 2020 and 2024, 17 judges and 79 court officials were expelled or dismissed. These are not statistics to be proud of, but they convey a clear message that we want to transmit, that we do not tolerate corruption”, he said.

Muchanga believes that the courts should be the moral reference point for society, an example of probity, integrity, and respect for the law. “The investments we want to attract to our country depend on the perception of corruption. When court decisions are influenced by corruption, the courts lose their legitimacy”, he said.