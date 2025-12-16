Mozambique: At least 30 arrested for alleged corruption at Tax Authority, Treasury

The Mozambican authorities have arrested at least 30 people involved in alleged corruption schemes at the Tax Authority) and the Mozambican Treasury, the Central Office for Combating Organised and Transnational Crime (GCCCOT) said on Monday.

“Around 30 people, including employees and private citizens, are involved in the Tax Authority (AT) case,” said the director of GCCCOT, Amélia Machava, on the sidelines of the national meeting of the Central Office for Asset Recovery (GCRA) in Maputo.

According to Machava, the arrest of officials allegedly involved in illegal collections from businesspeople related to Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds is part of the normal proceedings for the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGR), as part of its commitment to fighting crime, “especially economic and financial crime.”

Videos released by the local media last week show police operations at the AT, which paralysed activities at that entity for several hours and culminated in the seizure of various documents and electronic equipment, as well as the arrest of two employees.

The images also show that similar operations were also carried out at the national Treasury, culminating in the arrest of two employees and the seizure of several boxes and folders containing documents at that body, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Finance.

“I must say that it was not only these [arrests], we also have proceedings that have been carried out in the context of corruption cases, involving magistrates from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who were also searched over the weekend, and the case is still under investigation,” explained Amélia Machava.

She said that the authorities will continue with the investigation to gather all the necessary evidence to bring the case to trial.

“When we proceed with an arrest, it is because we are convinced that there is sufficient evidence to bring them to trial and hold them accountable for the charges against them,” concluded the director.

On 3 December, Mozambique’s Minister of State Administration and Civil Service, Inocêncio Impissa, said that the government will spare no effort to take action against corrupt civil servants.

“We are convinced that if we manage to find people, processes or individuals, we will not hesitate to take exemplary action,” said the minister.

On 13 October, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo warned that the country’s commitment to combating the “scourge” of corruption “is unequivocal” and that it is necessary to end the “sense of impunity that reigns” in society and public administration.

“Corruption is a phenomenon that destroys citizens’ trust in institutions, undermines the social fabric, diverts resources that should serve the people, weakens the economy, compromises development and widens social inequalities,” said Chapo.

Source: Lusa