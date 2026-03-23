Mozambique: Second wave of floods leaves 18 dead, over 120 families affected

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 families have been affected in the second wave of flooding in Mozambique over the past few days, the Mozambican authorities announced yesterday.

“The deaths that have occurred were due to drowning,” said Luísa Meque, president of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), speaking to journalists in the Govuro district of Inhambane province, southern Mozambique.

During the January floods, the peak of the current rainy season in Mozambique, around 50 people died and nearly 725,000 were affected, mainly in the south.

According to Meque, some of the deaths are linked to the failure to follow authorities’ guidance during awareness-raising activities with at-risk communities.

“The only death reported here in Inhambane province occurred because the person had just been advised by His Excellency, the provincial governor, but did not follow the instructions, got into a boat while intoxicated, and lost their life,” she lamented.

In terms of social impact, the INGD has recorded at least 127 families affected across various regions of the country, particularly in districts of Inhambane and Sofala provinces.

At the national level, 31 accommodation centres are active, housing around 10,000 people, with four centres in Inhambane province alone, accommodating approximately 4,000 displaced persons.

Authorities also highlight Niassa, Tete, and Sofala provinces as among the most affected in this phase of the rainy season, with ongoing assistance and monitoring activities on the ground.

The total number of deaths in the current rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 296, with over one million people affected since October, according to a new update from the INGD.

According to information from the INGD database updated this morning, seven more deaths were recorded in 24 hours, and 1,015,904 people (10,000 more than in the previous update) have been affected in the current rainy season — which continues until April — corresponding to 232,280 families. There are also 17 missing persons and 351 injured.

The January floods alone caused at least 43 deaths, 147 injuries, and nine missing persons, affecting a total of 715,716 people.

The passage of Cyclone Gezani in Inhambane on 13–14 February caused four more deaths and affected 9,040 people, according to INGD data.

In total, 21,679 houses were partially destroyed, 10,179 completely destroyed, and 204,789 flooded during the current rainy season.

Overall, 304 healthcare units, 104 places of worship, and 722 schools have been affected in less than six months.

INGD data also indicate that 267,205 hectares of agricultural land have been lost, affecting 354,811 farmers, and 531,068 animals have died, including cattle, goats, and poultry.

During this rainy season, 8,434 kilometres of roads, 50 bridges, and 237 aqueducts have been affected.

Since October, the Mozambican disaster management institute has activated 184 accommodation centres, which have housed 127,426 people, of whom 53 remain active (around 40 more in the past week due to recent floods), with at least 17,430 people currently accommodated, in addition to 7,214 people who had to be rescued.

Source: Lusa