Mozambique: Assembly approves 2024 General State Account

The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Thursday approved the General State Account (CGE) for 2024, which is the government’s summary of all the public income and expenditure for the year.

As happens every year, the Administrative Tribunal, the body responsible for checking the legality of public expenditure, audited the account and found it was full of mistakes and inaccuracies. But the Tribunal did not suggest that the government had committed any crimes, or that the Account should be rejected.

The Tribunal’s damning report set the stage for a replay of the debate on the CGE from all the previous years, in which the ruling Frelimo Party used its huge majority to pass the Account, while all the opposition parties demanded that it should be thrown out.

The vote on the CGE was 158 deputies, all from Frelimo, in favour and 69, from the opposition, opposed.

Frelimo spokesperson Cambo Marqueza claimed that the GGE obeyed “responsible budgetary execution, centred on citizens”. He claimed that implementation of the budget was in line with national priorities.

He claimed that the State is continuing to strengthen the mechanisms of internal control, and to correct the inadequacies identified in previous years. The Frelimo parliamentary group has made exactly the same excuses year after year – saying, in essence, yes, we have made mistakes, but we shall do better next time.

The Prime Minister Benvinda Levi claimed that the government had already made significant improvements in comparison with previous years.

Opposition deputies rejected this, saying that the problems indicated this year had been raised in the past, and the government had made no attempt to correct them.

Levi also promised that the government will take measures to bring the public debt under control.

Zainada Rajabo, a deputy from the largest opposition group, the Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), said that a careful analysis of the CGE showed “structural anomalies and legal violations”.

These problems happen repeatedly, she said, which showed “systematic weaknesses, lack of responsibility and deterioration of financial governance”.

Deputy Fernando Lavieque, of the former rebel movement Renamo, said there were divergences between the various charts in the CGE, which made it difficult to analyse the data, and damaged the reliability of the information.

Lavieque said there had been major alterations to the budget which had not been explained. He even called the CGE “economic and financial terrorism” which “finances political terrorism, reaching its peak in election periods”.