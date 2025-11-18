Mozambique: Artisanal miners ravage farmland in Gorongosa amid gold rush

Artisanal miners have invaded farmland in search of gold, disrupting agricultural production in the Gorongosa district of Sofala province.

This situation frequently occurs in the communities of Tsiquiri, Mucoza and Casa Banana, where several agricultural fields have been transformed into open-pit mines.

The administrator of Gorongosa district, Pedro Mussengue, described the situation as unacceptable and warned that appropriate measures will be taken.

According to the district administrator, most of these miners invading farmland come from the provinces of Manica, Cabo Delgado and Nampula, with some foreigners also involved.