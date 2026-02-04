Mozambique: Artificial Intelligence is crucial for modernizing governance

The Mozambican Minister of State Administration Inocêncio Impissa believes that artificial intelligence and digital literacy are strategic tools to modernize governance and boost the country’s economic development.

According to Impissa, who was speaking on Tuesday, in Dubai, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, an event that brings together representatives from various countries and international companies, digital tools are crucial for transformation of the economy and the provision of services to the people.

However, he said, digital tools must be associated with human capital, which is a strategic factor and an indispensable asset for the development process of governments, at a moment when cyberattacks threaten sovereignty of states.

“Countries need to have data sovereignty. Cyberattacks are indeed a reality and must be managed, because as new challenges arise, so do new complexities. Mozambique has been strengthening its legal and institutional framework, creating structures dedicated to technological transformation to respond to the challenges posed by the digital economy”, he said.

Impissa also highlighted the importance of digital literacy and technological inclusion, mentioning the implementation of a project covering some schools, with the installation of computer labs and rooms, aiming to prepare younger generations for the challenges of the modern world.

“We want to prepare a generation that is more tech-savvy, capable of easily adapting to today’s world, which is highly influenced by technology,” he said.

Regarding investment opportunities and economic development, the minister said that participating in international forums is an opportunity that the country should seize “as our goal is to understand the existing opportunities, capitalize on the country’s potential, and catapult economic and technological development.”

“The government’s decisions aim to mobilize national resources for transformation into real wealth, ensuring that every opportunity is seized for the country’s development”, he added.

Source: AIM