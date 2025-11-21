Mozambique: Around 30,000 displaced in Memba’s devastating human drama – Nampula governor

Around 30,000 people have been displaced due to rebel attacks in the district of Memba, in the province of Nampula, northern Mozambique, announced the governor, noting that the human tragedy is devastating.

“The number of displaced people now stands at around 30,000. Lives have been shattered, families torn apart, children ripped from their normal lives, entire communities fleeing violence,” said Nampula governor Eduardo Abdula during a food donation campaign for victims of the attacks in Memba, as reported today by the media.

According to the official, the situation of attacks by armed groups in Memba “is getting worse every day, every hour and every second,” which is affecting the school exams of about 4,000 students, which began on Thursday across the country.

“The human drama that yesterday seemed alarming in its scale has today proved to be even more devastating,” said Abdula, adding that the affected students will be able to take their exams in the second term.

“At this point, it is impossible to think about exams. (…) Given this situation and the trauma they have suffered, we have to give them a chance to prepare,” added the governor of Nampula.

Eduardo Abdula thanked the “prompt, generous and highly significant” donation of products to displaced families, stating that the escalation of armed violence continues and therefore requires a response “proportionate to the urgency and gravity of the moment”.

“May this difficult moment find us united, firm in our commitment to life, human dignity and the solidarity that has always characterised the people of Nampula. United, we will continue to be the force that supports those in need and the hope that illuminates those who have lost everything,” concluded the governor.

At least five people have died in recent extremist attacks in Memba, the governor said on Wednesday, warning that the number could rise as information about areas that are still inaccessible is lacking.

The United Nations estimated on Wednesday that around 128,000 people had fled the villages of Lúrio and Mazula in Memba in one week following attacks by extremist groups.

According to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), coordinated attacks by non-state armed groups since 10 November have intensified in the districts of Memba and Eráti, Nampula.

According to the UN agency, initial reports indicate that some houses and a school have been set on fire, properties looted and civilians killed, injured or kidnapped: “Population displacement is ongoing, with an estimated 80% of the population of Lúrio and Mazula (approximately 128,000 people) having fled to nearby forest areas or other districts.”

“Fear of further attacks and persistent insecurity continue to trigger new movements, as rumours spread of the presence of non-state armed groups in the affected areas,” the document reads.

OCHA also reports that information from the field indicates significant population movements throughout the district of Memba, with residents of neighbouring neighbourhoods concentrating on Lúrio headquarters, while some families are crossing the Lúrio River towards the district of Mecúfi, in Cabo Delgado province, which has been facing armed violence since October 2017, particularly in the villages of Munariki and Natuco.

Details associated with the Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for at least two attacks in the Mozambican province of Nampula, killing five Christians, Lusa reported on Monday.