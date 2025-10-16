Mozambique: Armed group raids Mwiriti camp – Notícias

Armed men belonging to the terrorist group that has been terrorising Cabo Delgado province since late 2017 attacked yesterday the camp of the Mozambican mining company Mwiriti, located in the Nairoto administrative post, in Montepuez district, Cabo Delagdo province

The incident was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon to Notícias by Asghar Fakhir, the company administrator.

During their raid, the terrorists burned various machinery, motorcycles, and other property, said Asghar Fakhir. “Fortunately, there were no human casualties, but they burned everything,” he added.

In Nairoto district, specifically in the Mwiriti area, the company holds a licence for gold exploration and prospecting.

READ: Gemfields enters gold exploration joint venture in Mozambique with Mwiriti