Mozambique: Archbishop of Maputo urges solidarity with flood victims

The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Maputo, Dom João Carlos Hatoa Nunes, has called for greater unity among Mozambicans to face the difficult times the country is experiencing, marked by heavy rains, floods, storms, and widespread destruction of homes, especially in the southern region.

In a message sent to the press, Dom João expressed words of solidarity, closeness, and hope, emphasising that “this is not a time for pointless accusations or divisive rhetoric, as can be seen in some media outlets and on social networks.”

The Archbishop stressed that “this is a time for awareness, conversion, and commitment; a faith that translates into concrete acts of love and solidarity. As a Church, we are called to be ‘new wineskins’, with open hearts and structures capable of responding to the urgent needs of our people.”

To alleviate the suffering of those affected, the Maputo Archdiocesan Caritas is conducting a support campaign, relying on the generosity of Christians and all people of goodwill to aid the affected families.

Looking ahead to the post-flood period, Dom João highlighted that everyone is called not only to rebuild houses but also relationships, attitudes, and responsibilities, so that similar situations find a people better prepared, more attentive, and more united.

“May this difficult time also be a kairos—a favourable moment—from which a more conscious, fraternal, and caring Mozambique will emerge, one that values human life and creation.”

