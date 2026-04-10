Mozambique: Archbishop of Beira resigns and Pope Leo appoints Apostolic Administrator

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Dom Cláudio Dalla Zuanna from the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Beira, due to illness, according to a statement from the Catholic Church.

In the same decision, the Holy Father appointed Dom Osório Citora Afonso, Bishop of Quelimane, as Apostolic Administrator of the archdiocese, ensuring interim leadership while a new archbishop is awaited.

The departure of Dom Cláudio Dalla Zuanna comes after years at the helm of the Church in Beira and is due to his state of health.

The Church is calling on the faithful to pray for his well-being and for the mission of Dom Osório Citora Afonso in this new responsibility.

Dom Cláudio Dalla Zuanna wrote, in a letter to the faithful of the Archdiocese of Beira dated 10 April 2026:

Dear brothers and sisters, faithful of the Archdiocese of Beira,

In the last months of the Holy Year, I was diagnosed with a serious illness that requires urgent treatment. The treatment available, which will take around two years, is not available in Mozambique.

Faced with the need to be away from the diocese for such a long period, I asked the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, to accept my resignation and provide Beira with a new archbishop.

Today, 10 April 2026, the Pope accepted my request and appointed Dom Osório Citora Afonso, Bishop of Quelimane, to administer the diocese while a new archbishop is sought. To Dom Osório we extend our warm welcome and our promise of collaboration.

For my part, I wish to thank God for the great grace of being able to serve as bishop of this Church, which was led by Dom Sebastião and Dom Jaime, and which they, together with the other bishops who worked here, loved deeply.

I thank you all for having welcomed me as your brother and your pastor.

During these almost 14 years in which we have journeyed together, despite my many limitations and my limited knowledge of local culture and languages, I have sought to follow the motto chosen for my episcopal ministry: “That they may have life” (Jn 10:10), doing all I could to help each of you and the diocese grow, improve our communities, train priests, and strengthen unity and cooperation among all, so that our Church might have “life and life in abundance”.

The Jubilee of Hope has helped us realise that “life in abundance” is the very life of God. The life of God within us grows through Christ, with Christ, and in Christ, because He alone is “the Way, the Truth and the Life”, and it is communicated to us through the Word and Sacraments entrusted by God to His Church.

I ask you to keep me in your prayers, and together with the Apostolic Administrator, to ask God to give our beloved archdiocese a new shepherd according to His heart.

For my part, I pray for God’s blessing upon you and the protection of Our Lady of the Rosary. May our Lord Jesus Christ always remain close to our parishes, families, and each one of you.

May this Easter season, in which the Church is enriched by so many brothers receiving baptism, enlighten our lives and grant us peace.

Cláudio Dalla Zuanna

Archbishop Emeritus of Beira









Source: Jornal Rigor / Arquidiocese da Beira