Mozambique: ARA-Norte warns of flood risk in Rovuma and Lower Zambeze basins

The Northern Regional Water Authority (ARA-Norte) has warned that river levels in the Rovuma and Zambeze basins, particularly in Mandimba and Lago districts, are rising after persistent rainfall in Niassa province.

Authorities urged evacuation of people and property from high-risk areas and warned against crossing riverbeds or driving in affected zones.

In the next 72 hours, water levels are expected to continue rising in nearly all the Rovuma, Messalo, and Zambeze basins, potentially reaching alert levels at the Congerenge station.

The flooding could affect communities including Chia, Mbamba, Mondue, Messumba, Matendje, N’gongo, Mambele, and Nefululuchi in Lago district due to overflow from the Lunho River.

ARA-Norte is calling on all public and private entities, local authorities, economic agents, and the general public to evacuate people and property from flood-risk areas, avoid crossing riverbeds, and for drivers to refrain from travelling in high-risk zones. The authority also recommends closely monitoring updates from the relevant agencies.

Source: Domingo