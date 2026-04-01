Mozambique approves comprehensive regulation for electricity concessions across all activities

The Government approved, on Tuesday (31 March), the Regulation for the granting, execution, and termination of concessions for the production, transport, distribution, marketing, storage, import, and export of electricity. The instrument was approved during the ninth ordinary session of the Council of Ministers.

According to the Cabinet spokesperson, Inocêncio Impissa, the decision aims to regulate the sector in accordance with the Electricity Law.

“The Regulation seeks to implement the principles and standards enshrined in Law No. 12/2022, of 11 July – the Electricity Law, systematically regulating the procedures related to the granting of activities subject to State authorisation, as well as the rights and obligations of concessionaires and the mechanisms for supervising and terminating concessions,” said Impissa.

The new ‘Regulamento’ applies to legal entities under public and private law that carry out activities related to the production, storage, transport, distribution, marketing, and consumption of electricity, including import and export, the Government spokesperson explained to journalists.

At the same session, the Executive also approved the Decree establishing the Regulation of the Universal Electricity Access Fee.

“This Regulation defines the amount and procedures for the settlement and collection of the Universal Electricity Access Fee, including its incidence and purpose, in order to ensure funding for electricity connections for new consumers, and applies to all concessionaires who carry out, directly or indirectly, temporarily or permanently, the activities of electricity export. The fee is set at 0.5% of the volume of electricity exported,” explained Impissa.

New legal framework for the insurance sector

During its weekly meeting, the Government also approved the Decree-Law establishing the Legal Regime of Insurance and repealing Decree-Law No. 1/2010, of 31 December.

Impissa explained that the instrument aims to introduce legislative reforms in the insurance sector, taking into account the dynamics of the current national context and aligning it with the principles and best practices of governance and insurance management issued by international organisations of which the country is a member, namely the International Association of Insurance Supervisors and the Committee of Non-Banking Financial Supervisory Authorities.

The Government spokesperson also explained that the new legal framework for the insurance sector aims to redefine the rules for risk distribution in reinsurance operations, expand the range of offences committed in the course of activity, including strengthening the respective sanctions, and define the general rules of market conduct, introducing the general principles of settlement for insurers and reinsurers.

It should be noted that, at the same meeting, the Government reviewed information on the 2025/2026 rainy and cyclone season, as well as mitigation measures and responses to the impacts of floods, inundations, and cholera.

The Cabinet meeting also reviewed the report on the implementation of Basic Social Security Programmes from January to December 2025, and preparations for the 61st edition of FACIM, scheduled for 31 August to 6 September 2026.

By Evaristo Chilingue

Source: Carta de Moçambique