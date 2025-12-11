Mozambique: Annual inflation slows to 4.38% in November

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages, coupled with communication services and furniture, household equipment and maintenance, were the main drivers of the slowdown in annual inflation in November, as measured by changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The annual inflation rate in Mozambique eased for the second consecutive month to 4.38% in November 2025, marking the softest level in four months, down from 4.83% in October.

Prices slowed notably for food and non-alcoholic beverages (9.52% versus 11.52% in October); health (2.59% versus 4.89%); furnishings and household equipment (3.62% versus 3.94%); and recreation and culture (4.34% versus 4.72%).

Additionally, prices continued to decline for transportation (-1.59% versus -1.70%).

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.29% in November, a slower increase compared with 0.47% in the previous month.

Source: Banco de Moçambique / Trading Economics