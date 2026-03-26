Mozambique, Angola and Cape Verde Stock Exchanges renew partnership to boost capital markets

The Mozambique Stock Exchange (BVM) yesterday renewed, in Maputo, the memorandum of understanding with its counterparts in Angola and Cape Verde, aiming to strengthen cooperation and promote the development of capital markets in the three countries.

The agreement seeks to establish common areas of action, foster convergence, and drive the creation of new financial instruments.

Speaking during the ceremony, BVM chairman Pedro Frederico Cossa highlighted the symbolism of renewing the partnership in the context of the resumption of awards for companies that have excelled in the stock market.

“We want to take advantage of everyone’s presence as witnesses to the renewal of the partnership between the stock exchanges of Mozambique, Angola and Cape Verde, with the signing of a memorandum,” said Cossa.

Meanwhile, the chair of the board of the Cape Verde Stock Exchange, Júlia Alves da Cruz, emphasised the gains already achieved through cooperation between the three institutions.

“Over the past few years, we have undertaken joint initiatives, notably the exchange of experiences in market infrastructure, institutional capacity building, and the launch of new products,” she said.

The chair of the executive board of the Angola Stock Exchange, Cristina Dias Lourenço, stated that the renewal consolidates a strategic vision initiated several years ago.

“By renewing this memorandum, we continue a vision started in 2018, renewed in 2022, and we believe consolidated in 2026,” she said.

According to Lourenço, the memorandum goes beyond a formal nature, translating into a concrete commitment to developing new products, services, and financial instruments across the three markets.

The ceremony also included the presence of founding members of the exchanges, officials from the Institute for the Management of State-Owned Enterprises, the Bank of Mozambique, as well as capital market operators.

Source: AIM Moçambique