Mozambique: ANE reopens traffic on the N1 in Xai-Xai city’s Baixa de Nguluzane

The National Roads Administration (ANE) issued a statement on Thursday evening informing motorists and the general public that traffic for all types of vehicles will be reopened today (Friday), 6 February, at 10:00, on a conditional basis, on the N1 road in the Baixa de Nguluzane [low-lying area of the Nguluzane River], in the city of Xai-Xai, Gaza province.

According to the statement, the reopening of vehicle circulation at this section of the N1 road will allow the restoration of the land connection between Maputo, Xai-Xai and the rest of the country.

ANE urges all motorists to avoid night-time driving, to comply with the signage installed along the section, to avoid speeding and to respect the 30 km/h speed limit set for this phase, during which assessments of damage to the road surface are still under way.

ANE also informs that, even after the reopening of traffic, road improvement works will continue, which means that construction machinery and other equipment will remain in circulation. If necessary, traffic may be temporarily interrupted to allow for repair works.

ANE further appeals for the cooperation of all road users and for increased caution while driving, at a time when traffic flow remains restricted due to ongoing works on site, particularly on the following sections: N1 – Nguluzane low-lying area, in the city of Xai-Xai; N1 – 3 de Fevereiro/Incoluana; and N220 – Chissano/Chibuto.





Source: Domingo