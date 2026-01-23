Mozambique: ANE publishes video showing flood damage along N1 stretch – Watch

A video released today by the National Roads Administration (ANE) shows five major washouts, still with strong water currents, on the N1 highway between Incoluane and 3 de Fevereiro, in the Manhiça district, Maputo province.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, is visiting the infrastructure to assess the damage in the Manhiça district, specifically on the stretches of Mahocha Homo, Chiluvecane and Incoluane, as well as in the districts of Marracuene, Magude and Moamba.

Source: Notícias