Mozambique and US advance talks on new health deal, to be signed ‘in coming days’ – MISAU

The US delegation was led by the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Mozambique Abigail Dressel and included a technical team from Washington.

The Government of Mozambique and the United States have taken further decisive steps in negotiations on the Memorandum of Understanding for the Bilateral Health Partnership, during a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Health in Maputo. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Health, Ussene Isse, on behalf of the Mozambican Government.

The meeting also included officials from the Ministry of Finance, led by the Permanent Secretary, Albertina Furquia, who stood in for the Minister of Finance, Carla Loveira.

The discussions helped build stronger technical and political agreement on the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will set the main priorities for US external assistance in the health sector, aligned with the strategic goals of the Government of Mozambique.

The negotiating teams from both sides recorded significant progress, reaching agreement on several key structural aspects of the MoU — a development that paves the way for the agreemnt to be signed in the coming days.

The forthcoming Memorandum of Understanding aims to strengthen priority areas such as the fight against HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, maternal and child health, laboratory capacity building, preparedness and response to health emergencies, as well as institutional strengthening of the National Health System.

The US delegation was led by the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in Mozambique Abigail Dressel, and included a technical team from Washington, which participated actively in the discussions on the terms of the future cooperation instrument.

In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Ussene Isse, stressed that the ongoing agreement represents a strategic opportunity to relaunch, in a structured manner, US Government support to the health sector, ensuring greater predictability, coordination and impact of investments.

READ: US signs $228 million deal with Rwanda for health under new aid model

Uganda to receive up to $1.7 billion of US funding under Trump health plan

With the progress now achieved, the Government of Mozambique and the Government of the United States are increasingly close to formalising their new health cooperation framework, at a time when Mozambique is seeking to consolidate gains and accelerate its response to the main health challenges.

Source: Ministério da Saúde - MISAU/Media Release