Mozambique and the Netherlands sign MoU to boost environmental assessment modernisation

Mozambique strengthened its environmental management capacity on Monday, 1 December, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Secretary of State for Land and Environment, Gustavo Dgedge, and the International Director of the Dutch Commission for Environmental Assessment (NCEA), Dennis Van Peppen.

The event was witnessed by the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries, Roberto Mito Albino, and the Deputy Minister for Cooperation of the Netherlands, Pascalle Grotenhuis, shortly after a meeting held within the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, environment and fisheries between the two countries.

In his speech, Minister Roberto Mito Albino highlighted that Mozambique faces complex environmental challenges, ranging from floods to pollution caused by mining, but emphasised that this partnership offers concrete opportunities for improvement.

“This collaboration will allow us to train our technicians, improve environmental impact studies, strengthen strategic assessments and formulate solid mitigation and resilience plans,” he said, stressing the need for more informed and evidence-based decisions.

The official added that the MoU will consolidate the technical capacity of central and provincial teams, paving the way for a crucial advance: the creation of regional environmental laboratories. “Today we still depend on sending samples abroad. With national laboratories, we will be able to produce the technical data needed to document processes and make informed decisions,” he explained.

The partnership also includes support for essential studies and joint mobilisation of resources, ensuring effective implementation of mapped actions.

For her part, the Deputy Minister for Cooperation of the Netherlands, Pascalle Grotenhuis, emphasised that the signing of the memorandum of understanding takes place in a symbolic year, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“This joint commitment is based on a sustainable, transparent and responsible vision for Mozambique’s economic and industrial growth. Responsible practices are not only correct, they are smart for the country’s future,” she said, reinforcing the importance of international cooperation for sustainable development.

Three strategic priorities for the partnership were also defined: increasing food production, exploring export opportunities and mobilising European private investment, with a focus on the agricultural sector.

Minister Albino also highlighted progress in preparing a National Programme for the Development of the Seed Chain in Mozambique, marking a new stage in bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.

In conclusion, Minister Roberto Albino thanked the Netherlands and all partners involved, underlining the relevance of the memorandum for Mozambique. “This is an important step towards more informed, transparent and evidence-based decisions, contributing to sustainable environmental development in the country,” he concluded.

Source: Ministério da Agricultura, Ambiente e Pescas de Moçambique / Press Release