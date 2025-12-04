Mozambique and South Africa strengthen economic cooperation

The governments of Mozambique and South Africa on Wednesday singed cooperation agreements in the sectors economic development, energy infrastructure projects, energy trade, transport, among others.

The agreements were signed during the IV session of the Bi-national Commission which took place in Maputo between the two counties.

Did You Know? South Africa and Mozambique have signed more than 70 agreements and MoUs across various sectors; including agriculture, defence, health, transport, and investment—strengthening decades of bilateral cooperation and partnership.

According to Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, the agreements pave the way so that the two counties may move from words to action as important areas of bilateral cooperation were revisited and reinforced.

“During our work, we revisited and reinforced important areas of bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on energy, where we stressed the relevance of establishing a strategic partnership, not only at the governmental level, but above all at the level of the Mozambican and South African private business sector,” he said.

Chapo calls for more business meetings between the two countries, claiming that “it is not justifiable that two countries with strong cooperation and friendship relations should go three years without a formal dialogue agreed upon and planned.”

He explained that the aim of establishing this partnership is to diversify energy sources and build electricity generation and transmission infrastructure between Mozambique and South Africa.

“Trade and investment focused on industrialization and facilitating business, exchange between our peoples, culture, cinema, justice – key areas for bringing our peoples closer together and building a common future based on good neighbourliness and mutual cooperation between our two countries and peoples”, he said.

For his part, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was on a two-day working visit to Mozambique, said that his country considers Mozambique a strategic partner to boost development and private investment.

“South Africa is a reliable and loyal partner of Mozambique, and Mozambique is also a reliable and loyal partner of South Africa. It is our largest trading partner in the region and is among the top four destinations for our exports worldwide”, he said.

Ramaphosa said that Mozambique hosts over 300 South African companies, “and this number is expected to increase with deeper cooperation in energy, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, financial services, telecommunications, health, tourism and the hospital industry.”

“A good example of effective public-private partnership is the gas cooperation agreement signed by South Africa and Mozambique in 2004, with Sasol as a joint venture partner. We seek to deepen cooperation on minerals, particularly with respect to graphite, iron ore, tantalum and others”, he said.

He also said that both South Africa and Mozambique must make full use of the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area to deepen intra-African trade and build economic resilience well into the future.

“This meeting should therefore focus on how we can expand all areas of cooperation, including accelerating people-to-people ties and cultural links. Our fortunes are intertwined, and our interests are mutually reinforcing. Our countries should continue to work together to ensure a better life for our people. Once again, we thank you for your warm welcome and I look forward to today’s deliberations”, he said.

The Hon Minister of Transport B.Creecy signed the Transport MOU with Mozambique. Mozambique is South Africa's biggest trading partner in Africa with R119bln worth of trade concluded last year.

Minister Patricia DeLille and Mozambique's Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, signed the 2025–2030 Tourism Action Plan, reinforcing cooperation and laying the groundwork for future tourism growth.

Today, the Republic of South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing collaboration on the development of energy infrastructure projects and strengthening energy trade cooperation with Mozambique. This significant agreement was reached during the 4th session of the Bi-national Commission.

Source: AIM