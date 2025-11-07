Mozambique and South Africa strengthen cooperation in energy and gas ahead of high-level bilateral meeting – Photos

The preparation of the December binational meeting was a central point of discussion. The Mozambique–South Africa bilateral meeting will be led by Presidents Daniel Chapo and Cyril Ramaphosa, who are expected to establish strategic guidelines to deepen the partnership on energy, economic cooperation, and regional development.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Estêvão Pale, received the South African Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, yesterday in Maputo as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and to prepare for the binational meeting between the two Heads of State, scheduled for December in Mozambique.

This Thursday’s meeting aimed to consolidate political and technical dialogue between the two countries, aligning strategies for the development of key projects that promote energy security in both nations, at a time when South Africa is experiencing an energy deficit.

During the meeting, priority areas of cooperation were highlighted, notably the strengthening of energy production and transmission capacity, including hydroelectric development, with a focus on the Mpanda Nkuwa and Rovuma Basin natural gas (LNG) projects.

The ministers also discussed the construction, modernisation, and integration of energy infrastructure to ensure efficient transmission, stability, and interconnection between the two countries and the region.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to signing, in the short term, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will establish the principles of technical cooperation, investment, and the implementation of joint initiatives in the energy sector.

The preparation of the December binational meeting was a central point of discussion. The Mozambique–South Africa bilateral meeting will be led by Presidents Daniel Chapo and Cyril Ramaphosa, who are expected to establish strategic guidelines to deepen the partnership on energy, economic cooperation, and regional development.