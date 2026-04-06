Mozambique and Russia sign transport cooperation agreement in Saint Petersburg

Mozambique and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday in Saint Petersburg to strengthen cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, including infrastructure modernisation and the training of Mozambican professionals, the Government has announced.

The agreement was signed by Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, and his Russian counterpart, Andrey Nikitin, on the sidelines of the International Forum of Transport and Logistics 2026, currently taking place in the Russian city.

“The memorandum aims to consolidate the logistical partnership between the two countries,” said a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

According to the statement, the two officials also discussed the modernisation of transport infrastructure and the training of Mozambican professionals at the Russian University of Transport.

Matlombe and Nikitin further addressed the future signing of a memorandum of understanding for the maritime and port sector, reaffirming their mutual commitment to strengthening the longstanding relations between the two nations.

The first International Forum of Transport and Logistics 2026 began on Wednesday and concluded today, bringing together senior officials and government representatives from more than 60 countries.

According to information released by the Mozambican ministry, the forum serves as an important platform for multilateral dialogue on the future of international transport and logistics systems. During the opening session, participants highlighted the importance of identifying and developing alternative freight routes, as well as advancing the digitalisation of transport corridors in response to current geopolitical and economic challenges.

Source: Lusa