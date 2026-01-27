Mozambique and Russia agree to extradite citizens

Mozambique and Russia will now be able to extradite citizens of the other country wanted for crimes punishable by prison sentences of at least two years, under an agreement ratified by the Mozambican parliament, which Lusa accessed today.

“There is a need to establish the terms and conditions for the execution of extradition of citizens between the Republic of Mozambique and the Russian Federation, in order to coordinate efforts at national and transnational levels for more effective cooperation between the parties in combating crime,” the Mozambican parliament states in Resolution 88/2025, dated 31 December.

The extradition agreement further specifies that the ministers overseeing Justice and Foreign Affairs and Cooperation are responsible for “carrying out the procedures” for the agreement to come into effect, expected in February, 30 days after its publication. The agreement was signed on 21 May 2025 by the two governments in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

It provides that the central authorities “authorised to execute” the extradition agreement are the Attorney General’s Offices of Mozambique and Russia. However, the request can be refused by either party, among other reasons, if it is made “for the purpose of prosecuting or punishing a person based on their race, religion, nationality, ethnic origin, political opinion, or gender.”

“Or if the person’s position might be prejudiced for any of these reasons,” it adds, noting that extradition may also be refused if there is suspicion the person could be subjected to “torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading penalties or treatment.”

The agreement also allows either country to refuse extradition to the other if the person concerned is a national citizen.

“To the extent permitted by the law of the requested party and subject to the rights of third parties, assets located within its territory that were acquired as a result of the crime or may be required as evidence will be transferred at the request of the requesting party, following a decision on the extradition,” the agreement further states.

Source: Lusa