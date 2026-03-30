Mozambique and Kenya sign agreements – AIM report

The governments of Mozambique and Kenya on Thursday, at the end of a working visit to Kenya by President Daniel Chapo, signed three agreements aimed at strengthening diplomatic training, cooperation in youth projects and prison services.

The legal instruments on youth projects include scholarships and the exchange of sporting experiences.

According to Chapo, the results from his visit offered a vote of confidence for the strengthening of bilateral relations, with the aim of improving the lives of the people of both countries.

The President’s visit included the 3rd Session of the Bilateral Joint Commission, which allowed for an assessment of the stage of cooperation and the strengthening of political, economic and social ties. The agenda also included meetings with international investors at the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference.

Chapo stressed the importance of joint investments to generate jobs and improve the quality of life. “Only in this way can we create income for our people, opportunities for youth and improvements for the citizens of Kenya and Mozambique, guaranteeing food on the table for every family and better living conditions”, he said.

The visit also allowed for the consolidation of student and military cadet exchange programs, with 65 Mozambicans in Kenyan universities and five cadets at the Kenyan Military Academy, while six Kenyan students are undertaking advanced studies in Mozambique.

“With this exchange, we are shaping the future of our countries and our peoples,” he emphasized.

In the field of transport, Chapo noted that there are now five flights a week between Nairobi and the northern Mozambican city of Nampula, and the two countries have mutual recognition of their driving licences.

Chapo said he hoped that flights between Nairobi and Maputo can soon be resumed.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen collaboration in the fight against terrorism. The visit concluded with Chapo inviting his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, to visit Mozambique.

Source: AIM