Mozambique and Italy strengthen business cooperation

The Mozambican and Italian governments on Thursday signed an agreement aimed at boosting new opportunities for cooperation, trade and development for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both countries.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the official visit of Mozambican President Daniel Chapo to Italy, is intended to mark a decisive step forward in building a more robust economic partnership between Maputo and Rome.

The document was signed by Félix Pedro Malate, Director-General of the Institute for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (IPEME), and Antonio Franceschini, head of the Office for Promotion and International Markets of the Italian National Confederation of Crafts and Small and Medium Enterprises (CNA).

A statement from IPEME said that the agreement will allow technical teams from both institutions to work directly on creating mechanisms that facilitate business exchanges, and the expansion of commercial opportunities between Mozambique and Italy.

The signing took place within a broader context of strengthened economic cooperation, also illustrated by the holding of a business roundtable in Rome.

READ: Mozambique and Italy sign new agreements to strengthen cooperation – Watch

The event brought together political and business leaders with the aim of attracting new investments and deepening strategic partnerships.

During his intervention at the roundtable, Chapo presented to the Italian businesspeople a range of investment opportunities in strategic sectors, highlighting the reforms that the Government has been implementing “to make Mozambique more competitive and attractive.”

“We presented the reforms that make Mozambique more competitive and open to investment, and we invited Italian businesses to join our efforts in industrialization, job creation, and building economic independence”, the President said.

Chapo reiterated that Mozambique is interested in establishing solid and sustainable partnerships capable of accelerating economic growth and generating greater prosperity for the population.

Chapo’s three-day working visit included high-level meetings with the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, and with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during which new areas of cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral relations were discussed.

Source: AIM