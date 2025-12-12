Mozambique and Italy sign new agreements to strengthen cooperation – Watch

The governments of Mozambique and Italy have signed five new agreements to strengthen their partnership in the fields of justice, civil protection, digitalisation and development, announced Mozambican President Daniel Chapo yesterday, describing his visit to Italy as “a success”.

“During this visit, five instruments were signed that will reinforce cooperation between Mozambique and Italy in the legal sector, civil protection, the promotion of digitalisation, and the strengthening of development cooperation between our countries,” said Chapo, summarising the three-day trip to Italy.

According to information released today by the Mozambican Presidency, the head of state also noted that the visit to Italy was “a success” as all previously set objectives were achieved. He mentioned meetings with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as meetings with business leaders and the Mozambican community residing in Italy.

READ: Italy–Mozambique: “Strong cooperation and friendship”– Mattarella welcomes Chapo to Rome | Watch

Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni meets Mozambique’s President Chapo in Rome — Watch

“It was a successful mission that consolidates mutual trust and opens new opportunities for our country,” said Chapo, highlighting the “excellent” cooperative relations between the two countries discussed during the meeting with Giorgia Meloni, and pointing to a “growing trend” of private Italian investment in Mozambique.

“Mozambique is open to investment, it is modernising, and it is committed to inclusive growth. We do not want temporary investors, we want permanent partners,” stated Daniel Chapo.

READ: Italy-Mozambique business roundtable in Rome strengthens strategic partnership

Reflecting on the visit, the Mozambican president also emphasised the trip to the Sant’Egidio community, which has been part of Mozambique’s history and “is in the hearts of Mozambicans, just like Italy and Rome”.

Daniel Chapo expressed gratitude for the social and humanitarian support provided by that community to those displaced by attacks from armed groups in Cabo Delgado and to vulnerable people.

“The Sant’Egidio community in Mozambique is not only about peace; it is humanitarian assistance, HIV projects and various initiatives for vulnerable people in Mozambique (…) Therefore, we have ceased to view the Sant’Egidio community as a mere occasional mediator but as a long-term partner in the pacification process of Mozambique,” declared the Mozambican Head of State.

READ: Mozambique needs support from the Community of Sant’Egídio for “true peace” – President

The three-day visit to Italy, from Tuesday to Thursday, was part of the celebrations marking 50 years of “friendship, solidarity and cooperation” between the two countries, with President Chapo noting that Mozambique “is ready for solid partnerships” that will bring “greater prosperity for all”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Source: Lusa