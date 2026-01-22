Mozambique and Finland launch FIMOZA project to strengthen early warning systems

The Government of Mozambique on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, launched the FIMOZA Project in the city of Maputo, an initiative of cooperation between the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) and the Finnish Meteorological Institute, aimed at strengthening forecasting and early warning systems in the face of extreme climate events.

The launch took place at the Montebelo Indy Maputo Congress Hotel and was presided over by the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga, who highlighted the strategic role of meteorological information in risk reduction and the protection of lives, particularly in a context marked by the intensification of severe climatic phenomena.

In his address, the Minister began by expressing solidarity with families affected by the 2025/2026 rainy and cyclonic season, reiterating that although natural disasters cannot be prevented, their impacts can be significantly reduced through effective, well-coordinated early warning systems supported by reliable information.

Américo Muchanga stressed that cooperation with Finland comes in response to the growing frequency and intensity of extreme events that undermine the country’s socio-economic development. He also noted that the Government has been investing in strengthening the national early warning system, citing initiatives such as the “One District, One Meteorological Station” programme, adherence to the United Nations’ “Early Warnings for All” strategy, the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), and the WISER project.

The Minister also underlined that Mozambique has been recognised by the African Union as a “Regional Champion in Disaster and Natural Calamity Prevention”, in view of the progress achieved in reducing human and material losses, even in the face of large-scale events. In this context, Américo Muchanga reiterated the Government’s commitment to deepening international partnerships to make the country more resilient to climate change.

For her part, Finland’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Satu Lassila, said that the FIMOZA project comes at a particularly timely moment, as the country faces intense rainfall, loss of life and the destruction of livelihoods. She emphasised that Mozambique is highly vulnerable to climate change, while also highlighting the progress made in early warning systems, whose impact, she said, has been decisive in reducing damage.

Ambassador Satu Lassila stressed that meteorology is a central pillar of preparedness and disaster risk reduction, noting that every US$1 invested in meteorological and climate services generates benefits between five and twenty times greater. She added that Finland has long-standing experience in supporting the strengthening of meteorological services in developing countries and that, through FIMOZA, it intends to renew and deepen its partnership with INAM.

On the same occasion, INAM Deputy Director-General Mussa Mustafa said that the project represents a continuation of efforts to reinforce the national early warning system, at a time when the country faces persistent challenges in disaster management. He stressed that meteorology is an area that requires constant investment, recalling studies showing that every US$1 invested in the sector can save up to US$10 in post-disaster recovery costs.

Mussa Mustafa also advocated the integration of digital transformation into meteorological services in order to ensure greater efficiency, wider reach within communities and a stronger contribution to sustainable development. According to him, the project will make it possible to discuss technical solutions, strengthen institutional capacities and consolidate mechanisms for climate adaptation and resilience.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Finnish Meteorological Institute highlighted that FIMOZA aims to strengthen INAM’s technical and institutional capacity through deep cooperation, involving levels ranging from management to technical specialists. He underlined that the partnership will enable the modernisation of processes, the digitalisation of the meteorological value chain and improved dissemination of information to citizens and user sectors.

The INAM Deputy Director-General further emphasised that climate change is intensifying extreme events worldwide, making meteorological services and early warning systems more relevant than ever for public safety and sectoral decision-making. He noted that institutional cooperation between Mozambique and Finland, resumed after a pause, fits into a trajectory of more than 25 years of collaboration and represents, he said, the first step towards a new phase of long-term partnership.

With the launch of FIMOZA, Mozambique and Finland strengthen their cooperation in the field of meteorology, with the objective of saving lives, reducing losses and enhancing the resilience of communities to climate risks.

Source: Ministério das Comunicações e Transformação Digital / Press Release