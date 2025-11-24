Mozambique and Brazil sign nine agreements as Lula visits – Watch

The governments of Mozambique and Brazil signed nine legal instruments today aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, during the fourth visit of the Brazilian President, Lula da Silva, to the country.

In the presence of both heads of state, Lula da Silva and Daniel Chapo, at the Presidential Palace in Maputo, officials from the governments of Mozambique and Brazil signed nine legal instruments, including memoranda of understanding, protocols, and addenda to existing agreements.

Civil aviation, legal training, diplomacy, research and resilient agroforestry production, governance and socio-economic development, training, promotion of entrepreneurship, international cooperation in health education and research, and the promotion of investments and exports were among the areas covered by the agreements signed by the two countries.

Earlier, the President of Brazil had pledged to strengthen the partnership with Mozambique, where he is undertaking his fourth visit at the invitation of his Mozambican counterpart.

“A bilateral relationship now 50 years old, which we celebrate with more work, further strengthening the partnership between our countries,” said Lula da Silva in a message posted on his official X social media account shortly after being received at the Presidential Palace in Maputo by Daniel Chapo.

“We will advance on issues such as humanitarian assistance, health, education, food security, agriculture, biofuels, defence, trade and investments, as well as international agenda topics like the Community of Portuguese Language Countries, the fight against poverty and climate change,” he added, anticipating the topics for discussions between the two governments scheduled for the morning, with several agreements expected to be signed.

Lula da Silva arrived in Maputo late Sunday afternoon and soon after met with Daniel Chapo, who emphasised the “deep relationship, built in essential areas such as health, education, agriculture, the fight against hunger and social inclusion” between the two countries.

“This visit strengthens the historic ties between our peoples and inaugurates a new phase in reinforcing our bilateral relations, strategic cooperation and shared development,” commented Daniel Chapo, also on his X social media account.

This is Lula da Silva’s fourth visit to Mozambique across three presidential terms, the last one being exactly 15 years ago.

The Brazilian president will also close the Brazil–Mozambique business forum in the afternoon and, before leaving Maputo, will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the Pedagogical University of Maputo in Political Science and International Cooperation.

The Brazilian government has committed to a deeper and more diversified bilateral cooperation, which it considers has yet to be matched by economic relations.

According to 2023 data from the Central Bank of Brazil, Mozambique ranked 71st on the list of Brazilian foreign investments, with only US$15 million (€13.03 million).

