Mozambique: Anamola submits legislative proposals to Technical Commission for Inclusive National Dialogue COTE

The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), led by former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, will submit its legislative proposals to the Technical Commission organizing the “inclusive” National Dialogue (COTE), after they were postponed twice.

The dialogue is based on a document signed in March by President Daniel Chapo and nine political parties, which the country’s parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, then transformed into a law.

The main opposition figure, Venâncio Mondlane, who was runner up in the 2024 presidential election, was not involved in those discussions, and his political party, Anamola, had not yet been formed. But once Anamola had been set up, Mondlane expressed its interest in taking part. Nonetheless, Anamola has not yet been given a seat on the committee organizing the dialogue (COTE).

Judging by the massive attendance at his rallies all over the country, Mondlane is easily the most popular opposition figure in the country. If the exclusion of Anamola and Mondlane continues, the dialogue is likely to become an expensive irrelevance.

In a statement, the party says that the document, which results from a parallel public consultation, consists of six draft laws, but especially the law on “Crimes of Responsibility, known as Impeachment, which should encompass the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, the Presidents of the Administrative and Supreme Courts, the Attorney General, the Governor of the Bank of Mozambique, among other high-ranking state figures.”

The document, which will be submitted on Tuesday at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Center in Maputo, also suggests the revision of the country’s Constitution, which includes the introduction of a semi-presidential system, changes to the electoral model, reform of the justice system, redefinition of the powers of the sovereign bodies, and updating the age of majority from 21 to 18 years of age.

The party believes that it is crucial to revise the law which creates the National Elections Commission (CNE), “transforming this body into an independent entity with new constitutional principles aimed at guaranteeing transparency.”

“A proposal to revise the Electoral Census Law will be submitted, focusing on the mechanism for permanent updating, monitoring, and reliability of data; a proposed Electoral Law for Local Authorities; and another on the Functioning of Local Authorities”, reads the note.

The party says that it has already submitted the proposal to various institutions and diplomatic representations that support the process, and to the Councils of the Judiciary, the Bar Association and other civil society organizations.

