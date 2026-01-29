Mozambique: Anamola submits criminal complaint for political harassment – AIM | Watch

The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, has submitted a criminal complaint to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for alleged political harassment by members of the Mozambican Police (PRM).

According to the General Secretary of Anamola, Messias Uarreno, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, harassment of the party’s members is especially carried out by members of the riot force (UIR).

“There is intimidation against the party’s members throughout almost the entire country, a situation which is supported by the courts, which arrests our members without any explanation”, he claimed. “One of the most recent cases of political harassment occurred in Luabo district, in the central province of Zambézia, when UIR murdered two members of our party”.

Uarreno calls on the PGR to follow the case “very seriously”, because “the country, which should be governed by democratic rules, must not tolerate violence. In order to address these atrocities, we have been telling our members that acts of violence cannot be answered with violence.”

“Two members were brutally murdered. Anamola is losing members in every province. These persecutions must stop because the numbers are becoming increasingly alarming. Violent actions can destroy the peace that we are trying to keep and build, day and night.

Uarreno also said that Anamola has communicated the situation to embassies accredited in Mozambique, in order to “avoid misinterpretations in the future.”

Source: AIM