Mozambique: Anamola renews call for its legal inclusion in national dialogue

The Mozambican political party Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), led by former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, appealed on Wednesday, 10 December, to be formally and legally included in the national inclusive dialogue, aimed at contributing to the country’s pacification following the repression of electoral protests.

Anamola spokesperson Dinis Tivane told the Lusa news agency that his political group has already begun to sense signs of openness from the authorities.

Tivane recently met with the Technical Commission for Inclusive Dialogue (COTE) and noted a shift in attitude towards their organisation.

“We see this as already an opening. There is the beginning of an opening, a respect which, I must say, is material. We will wait to see whether the Assembly of the Republic, which received Daniel Chapo as patron of this initiative, responds to our letter, as it has yet to do so,” Tivane declared.

The spokesperson added that Anamola believes it is possible to challenge the Assembly of the Republic to carry out a specific revision of the legislation, allowing the organisation to participate as a signatory in the inclusive national dialogue.

“It is only a targeted revision to allow our participation,” he emphasised.

This initiative comes amid growing concerns about political stability in the country, following contested election results and episodes of repression that have caused social tension.

The party of former presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane advocates that including this political force in the national dialogue would be an important step to strengthen the legitimacy and scope of the pacification process.

Source: RFI