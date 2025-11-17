Mozambique: Anamola inaugurates its national headquarters

The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), the political party led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, on Sunday inaugurated its national headquarters in central Maputo.

According to Mondlane, speaking to reporters during the inauguration, the infrastructure opens a new page in the history of the newly created party “as it was designed to accommodate large-scale operations.”

“This moment represents much more than the inauguration of a building. It symbolizes the organization, renewal, and strengthening of our mission to serve Mozambique. We are moving forward together, firm and determined, towards progress”, he claimed.

Mondlane said that the party still has to extend its support base across the country.

“The challenge is big and we have a lot of work”, he stressed. “I would like to see each one of us making an effort in order to reach more people. It is crucial to be where the majority of the Mozambican people live, out in the rural areas. We must be represented in every single corner of this country”, he said.

Also on Sunday, the party awarded a prize of 300,000 meticais (4.600 dollars at the current exchange rate) to the designer responsible for creating the winning proposal for a new national flag, which Anamola has submitted to the country’s parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

The main change to the existing flag that Anamola proposes is the removal of the image of a gun (an AK-47 rifle). According to the party, the new national flag proposal could bring “a new image to the country, particularly an aversion to the idea that Mozambique is a country of violence”.

Mondlane assumes that this design will inevitably become the new Mozambican flag. But since the design of the flag is specified in the Mozambican Constitution, it can only be changed by a constitutional amendment, which requires a two thirds majority in parliament.

Given the massive parliamentary majority enjoyed by the ruling Frelimo Party (it holds 171 out of the 250 parliamentary seats), no constitutional amendment can pass without Frelimo support.

Anamola has not revealed how much its new headquarters cost, or where the money came from.



