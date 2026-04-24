Mozambique: American war against Iran affects Maputo Port — AIM report

Osório Lucas, the chairperson of the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), has announced that the war by the United States and Israel against Iran is affecting the port’s cargo handling operations, as there are delays in the entry and exit of trucks due to fuel shortages in the region.

About 80 per cent of Mozambique’s fuel imports pass through routes connected to the Strait of Hormuz, which means that the impact of the war in the Middle East is potentially disastrous for the country’s economy.

The Strait of Hormuz –which is responsible for the daily flow of almost 20 percent of the world’s oil sales – has been blocked, preventing the passage of ships carrying gas and oil.

According to the country’s Petroleum Importer (IMOPETRO), Mozambique has stopped importing fuel from the Middle East due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and has been resorting to other routes.

The MPDC chairperson, speaking on Wednesday at the 9th Biannual Maputo Port Conference in Maputo, said that although the war’s impact is gradual, it is already damaging logistics operations.

“Currently, we are experiencing operational delays. For example, we are unloading a ship with approximately 25,000 tons of rice, which requires a constant flow of trucks for reception and dispatch”, he said, and those trucks all require fuel.

He explained that the fuel crisis is also affecting operational efficiency by prolonging the time ships spend in port.

“A ship can cost between 15,000 and 25,000 dollars per day. If the time spent on an operation rises from three to five days, there are additional costs. Furthermore, freight costs have increased, rising from about 20 to more than 30 dollars per tonne for bulk cargo”, Lucas said.

“This scenario translates into additional costs, especially in terms of maritime freight”, he added.

Lucas believes that this scenario will cause effects on containerized cargo, given its dependence on international routes, namely through the port of Jebel Ali, in the United Aram Emirates.

Lucas also announced that the company expects to complete the expansion of its container and coal terminals in the first quarter of 2027, as part of an investment of around 288 million US dollars launched in 2024.

“The general cargo terminal has already been expanded, and, by the end of this year, we will begin the construction of 400 metres of quay”, he said.

Source: AIM