Mozambique: Almost 93,000 displaced in Cabo Delgado due to rebel attacks – IOM

Almost 93,000 people have fled Cabo Delgado and Nampula due to the resurgence of terrorist attacks in northern Mozambique, doubling the number of displaced persons in a few days, according to data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

According to the latest field report from the United Nations agency, consulted on Thursday by Lusa,, “between 22 September and 13 October 2025, escalating attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) triggered new waves of displacement across Cabo Delgado and some parts of Nampula province” – a total of 92,792 people, equivalent to 25,476 families – mainly in the regions of Balama, Mocímboa da Praia, Montepuez and Chiúre, Cabo Delgado, but also in Memba, Nampula province.

In its previous report, with data from 22 September to 6 October, the IOM reported 39,643 displaced persons, equivalent to 12,335 families, in roughly the same regions.

In less than three weeks, the IOM counted a total of 28,401 displaced persons from Mocímboa da Praia, due to the “insecurity” in the 30 de Junho and Filipe Nyusi neighbourhoods, on the outskirts of the town centre, which was the scene of at least two attacks by insurgent groups, with several deaths, during September, and several incursions.

In the region of Balama, IOM data points to 5,629 displaced persons, in Montepuez 4,049, in Mecufi 7,497, in Metuge 6,238 and in Ancuabe 4,079.

In the region of Chíure – which already had around 57,000 displaced persons at the end of July due to several attacks by armed groups at the time – there are a further 10,221 displaced persons in recent days, according to the IOM.

In addition to these regions of Cabo Delgado, the IOM report states that “recent attacks” in Memba, Nampula province- with 51 houses and at least two schools and a church destroyed – near the neighbouring province, “also forced 39,982 individuals to flee from Chipene and Necoro villages, to Lurio”, district of Erati.

Gas-rich Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique has been the target of terrorist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

Eight years after that first attack, the government said this month that it continues to make efforts to ensure the safety of the population and property so that these communities can remain in their places of origin in peace.

Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo also described the terrorist attacks in the north of the country this month as “barbaric acts” and against “human dignity”.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) counts 6,257 deaths after eight years of terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, warning of the current instability with the resurgence of violence.

“The situation is very unstable. In September, the Islamic State of Mozambique (ISM) was active in 11 regions of Cabo Delgado and also crossed into Nampula at the end of the month,” Peter Bofin, a researcher at ACLED, told Lusa.

According to the senior researcher at the organisation, which collects and analyses data on violent conflicts and protests around the world, since October 2017 at least “2,209 violent events” have been recorded in Cabo Delgado, with “6,257 reported deaths”, at least 2,631 of whom were civilians.