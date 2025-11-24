Mozambique: Almost 55,000 tons of food products collected for terrorism victims in Nampula province – AIM report

Eduardo Abdula, Governor of the northern Mozambican Province of Nampula, has announced that the authorities have collected almost 55,000 tons of various food products aimed at supporting the victims of Islamist terrorism in Memba district.

The last attack against Nampula province was carried out over the last weekend, when the terrorists raided Mazua administrative post, Memba district, beheading various people. The terrorist had once launched an attack on 30 September and 3 October, when they raided the Lúrio and Chipene administrative posts.

Since 2017, violent extremist attacks have been taking place in the neighboring province of Cabo Delgado, where at least 4,500 people have been killed and over one million displaced. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been warning that the violence is tending to spread to other regions, especially in Nampula. These attacks give a clear indication that the jihadists are moving southwards, into the coastal districts of Nampula.

According to the governor, those who have abandoned their houses in search of safer places are now sheltered in Eráti district, therefore the government has been making an effort in order to provide food products and essential hygienic items.

“On Sunday, as part of the solidarity campaign for families displaced from Memba, the logistic company (Nacala Logística) contributed an additional 25 tons of products which, will support over seven hundred families”, he said.

He explained that the products after being packaged onto trucks will immediately be sent to the accommodation locations for the displaced families.

For their turn, the public transport drivers accuse the riot police (UIR) of demanding illegal charges when they enter Member district in order to remove people from high-risk areas. The charges range from 1,000 to 1,500 Meticais (from 15 to 23 dollars at the current exchange rate).

“The situation in Memba is getting worse. The forces that should be protecting the population are now extorting. Drivers who are removing people from high-risk areas are forced to pay between 1,000 and 1,500 Meticais. If they don’t have this amount, the driver is prevented from continuing the journey, consequently leaving people behind”, a source said.

According to the education authorities, over 1,700 pupils are at risk of missing their final exams in the Lúrio and Chipene administrative posts, in Memba district, as a result of insecurity caused by terrorist incursions.

According to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), almost 1,600 people have fled from their homes over the past few days in Muidumbe district, in Cabo Delgado, as a result of attacks by Islamist terrorists.