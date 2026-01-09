Mozambique: Almost 5,000 pupils in Nampula to take exams missed due to attacks

Almost 5,000 pupils in the Mozambican province of Nampula, affected by attacks by insurgent groups, will begin taking their sixth- to ninth-grade exams on 19 January, which they missed due to insecurity, it was announced on Friday.

“According to the survey, we have to assess about 4,928 students. And this number may increase as identification work continues. So far, we have physically located about 2,907 children, and we know exactly where they are,” said William Tunzine, provincial director of education in Nampula.

These are special exams that will take place from 19 to 22 January for students who, between November and December, were unable to take their final exams for the 2025 school year due to the displacement of thousands of families in the districts of Memba and Eráti, fleeing attacks by insurgent groups that have been operating in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

“Many children moved with their families and were unable to take the exam, even in the districts where they were welcomed,” explained the sector manager in Nampula.

He added that to ensure better learning conditions, support sheets are being distributed and the presence of teachers in the schools where the children are located is being reinforced, with the support of cooperation partners, such as non-governmental organisations.

In addition to educational reinforcement, William Tunzine added, several organisations are providing psychosocial support to children, recognising the emotional impacts caused by terrorism and forced displacement since last September: “We believe this is fundamental to their balance and school performance.”

In terms of logistics, there are plans to set up around 107 special examination centres, 95 in Memba and 12 in Eráti, involving approximately 120 teachers,” assured the head of the Education sector in Nampula.

These special examinations should be completed before the official opening of the 2026 school year, scheduled for 30 January nationwide.

The gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

In 2025, there were outbreaks of these attacks, with fatalities, also in the neighbouring provinces of Niassa and Nampula, the latter causing, according to international organisations, more than 108,000 displaced persons.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) estimated earlier this month that the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado recorded 14 violent events between 10 and 23 November, involving Islamic State extremists and causing 12 deaths, and warned of a worsening situation in Nampula.

According to the latest ACLED report, of the 2,270 violent events recorded since October 2017, when the armed insurgency began in Cabo Delgado, a total of 2,107 involved fighters associated with Islamic State Mozambique (EIM).

These attacks have caused 6,341 deaths in just over eight years.

Source: Lusa