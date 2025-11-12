Mozambique: Alice Banze named among Africa’s 100 most influential women

Mozambican social activist Alice Banze has been named for the second time among Africa’s 100 most influential women, an honour yesterday described by the President of the Republic as a source of pride that raises Mozambique’s profile on the international stage.

“On behalf of the Government, we take great pride in this achievement,” said Daniel Chapo in a congratulatory statement released on Tuesday, recognising Alice Banze’s “tireless commitment as President of the African Women’s Academy, Executive Director of the Gender and Sustainable Development Association, as well as her contributions to Gender, Human Rights and Community Development across Africa.”

Alice Banze was honoured on Friday, 7 November, in Kigali, Rwanda, during the 4th edition of the African Women’s Awards – Greatest Icons of Africa, which celebrates the achievements, resilience, and leadership of African women across various sectors.

The Kigali event gathered women from more than 30 African countries,

Organized by The Business Executive Group in partnership with the She Achievers Network, the African Women Awards recognize outstanding women in Africa via public voting,

This is the second time the Mozambican activist has been named among Africa’s 100 most influential women, following the same distinction in 2024, in recognition of her “unwavering commitment to gender equality and sustainable development.”

In May 2021, Alice Banze made headlines after resigning from her position as spokesperson of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) shortly after her election to the post, citing that she was not given the opportunity to formally accept or reject the candidacy.

It is worth noting that she only resigned as spokesperson and not as a member of the CNE, AIM reported at the time.

“Taking into account the responsibilities of the job, and the other functions I exercise in other organisations, and taking advice from my family, I now present, of my own free will, my resignation,” the activist stated in her resignation letter addressed to the CNE president, Carlos Matsinhe.

