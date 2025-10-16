Mozambique, Algeria set to deepen energy and gas ties

Mozambique’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Estevão Tomás Rafael Pale, received on Wednesday in his office in Maputo, the Algerian Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies, Mourad Adjal, as part of the official visit the Algerian minister is making to Mozambique until this Thursday, 16 October.

The meeting’s main objective was to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the energy, hydrocarbons and energy transition sectors, in line with the guidance of Heads of State Daniel Francisco Chapo and Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The two ministers reviewed the existing instruments of cooperation in the energy domain, which cover oil, gas, electricity, and renewable energies.

Both parties expressed interest in strengthening the partnership between Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) and SONATRACH, and between Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) and SONELGAZ, promoting the exchange of experience in the use of natural gas, and cooperating in energy transition technologies and renewable energies.

The importance of enhancing local content and building the capacity of Mozambican small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) linked to the energy value chain was also emphasised.

“We now need to create a joint technical team to establish all the mechanisms to materialise the projects identified within the context of cooperation between the two countries and to identify new projects of common interest,” said Minister Pale.

For his part, Minister Mourad Adjal highlighted Mozambique’s role as a strategic partner of Algeria on the African continent and expressed his satisfaction with the growing momentum of bilateral cooperation.