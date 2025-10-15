Mozambique, Algeria advance economic cooperation

President Daniel Chapo met this Wednesday with Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies, Mourad Adjal, to discuss new cooperation projects aimed at boosting the energy, industry, and hydrocarbons sectors.

The talks follow up on Chapo’s recent visit to Algiers and included proposals for a joint electrical equipment company and a 40.2 MW power plant in Mozambique.

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, received this Wednesday in Maputo the Minister of Energy and Renewable Energies of Algeria, Mourad Adjal, for an audience focused on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, with particular emphasis on the energy, industry, and hydrocarbons sectors.

The meeting follows up on the guidelines issued during the recent official visit of the Mozambican Head of State to Algeria.

After the meeting, Minister Mourad Adjal stated that the audience with President Daniel Chapo symbolises the consolidation of the fraternal relations between Mozambique and Algeria. The minister conveyed to the Head of State the greetings and appreciation of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reiterating Algeria’s determination to deepen the partnership with Maputo within the framework of African cooperation.

According to the Algerian official, the visit to Mozambique aims to monitor the implementation of the cooperation roadmap between the two countries and to initiate the execution of the guidelines emanating from the meeting between Presidents Daniel Chapo and Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held last September in Algiers.

Mourad Adjal recalled that during that meeting, the two Heads of State discussed ways to promote “a new and promising dynamic of partnership between the two countries,” focusing on structural projects that contribute to sustainable development and job creation.

He announced that the Algerian delegation brought two concrete proposals to Maputo to strengthen bilateral cooperation. “The first consists of the creation of a joint company dedicated to the manufacture of electrical equipment, while the second plans the construction of a 40.2 MW electricity production plant for the Republic of Mozambique.”

According to Mourad Adjal, these initiatives demonstrate Algeria’s commitment to “implementing this cooperation on the ground as quickly as possible,” prioritising strategic sectors capable of generating immediate and lasting economic impact.

During his official visit to Algeria, President Daniel Chapo invited Algerian entrepreneurs to invest in Mozambique and to establish solid partnerships in areas such as hydrocarbons, energy, health, tourism, logistics, and agro-industry, emphasising that the country is open to investment within the framework of African economic integration.

On that occasion, the Head of State highlighted that Mozambique represents “a gateway to Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean,” and that its natural and geostrategic potential offers wide opportunities for cooperation and investment for African partners.

At the end of his statements to the press, Mourad Adjal expressed confidence in the success of the visit and in strengthening bilateral ties. “I hope this visit produces satisfactory results that meet the aspirations of our leaderships and the peoples of the two countries,” he concluded.

