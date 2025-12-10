Mozambique: Airlink to start Johannesburg-Nacala flights in February

South African airline Airlink is expected to begin flights between Johannesburg and Nacala International Airport from the first week of February 2026. This initiative aims to strengthen Nampula province’s connectivity and meet the growing demand for air mobility, as well as to boost passenger flow and reinforce the presence of international operators in the region.

Airlink already operates flights to Nampula, but both the local population and business sector have been requesting a direct route between Nacala and Johannesburg.

It is expected that there will be a minimum frequency of two flights per week, which could bring greater dynamism to air transport in the region. The new route is seen as an opportunity to facilitate commercial exchange and promote greater mobility of people between Mozambique and South Africa.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Governor of Nampula, Eduardo Abdula, following a visit to Nampula International Airport.

Source: Notícias