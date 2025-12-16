Mozambique: Airfare prices will decrease next year – IACM chair

The Chairman of the Board of the Civil Aviation Institute of Mozambique (IACM), Emanuel Chaves, said yesterday that airlines operating in the country will reduce airfare prices as early as next year.

According to Emanuel Chaves, the IACM will present a master plan to the Council of Ministers (cabinet), which could enable the reduction of airfare costs.

“The prices will go down; the airlines have already acknowledged this. It is necessary to lower prices. We are not just speaking casually — there is a collective feeling in aviation and throughout society that airfares are very high and need to be reduced so more people can travel. Now, with recent [road] accidents and innocent lives lost, there is greater demand on those of us working in aviation to find solutions together to serve Mozambican society,” said Emanuel Chaves, in statements to Rádio Moçambique.

The Chairman of the Board of the Civil Aviation Institute of Mozambique made these remarks on Monday in Maputo during a ceremony marking International Civil Aviation Day.

Source: Rádio Moçambique /Folha de Maputo