Mozambique: Air travel cannot be a luxury – president

The president of Mozambique said on Thursday that the entry of new airlines into the country will allow for lower ticket prices in the future, noting that “air travel cannot be a luxury” in Mozambique.

“As we bring in other airlines, increasing our fleet, we will reduce ticket prices in the future because flying cannot be a luxury in Mozambique, it has to be an airline that transports our people,” said Daniel Chapo, when presenting his first report on the state of the nation to parliament.

This week, the Mozambican authorities announced the granting of a licence for regular domestic air transport to the private company Solenta, in addition to the acquisition of two new aircraft by Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique (LAM), which is undergoing restructuring.

In a speech lasting around three hours, the head of state highlighted the “encouraging results” of LAM’s restructuring in parliament, through the consolidation of frequencies, a reduction of around 70% in delays, and the reintroduction of some interprovincial routes with the increase in the fleet.

“We will soon begin to have the first flights from Beira and Nampula,” announced Chapo, noting that the process of acquiring aircraft and stabilising the company’s services continues, with a view to restoring the carrier’s credibility, “a strategic asset for the movement of people, goods and opportunities”.

Chapo said he will continue to “shake the tree until all the dry leaves” fall, in a reference to alleged vested interests, resistance and attempts to halt the battle to recover the Mozambican airline through social media and other bodies.

“The long march towards the restructuring of LAM has already begun, as we announced during the 100 days of government (…). We reaffirm in this house [that] we will not back down because we have sworn to serve the people and not to protect the privileges of groups or individuals,” said the head of state.

In addition to expanding the fleet, the president pointed to labour restructuring, operational rationalisation, incorporation of strategic partners, and improvements in financial management as part of the process of reorganising the Mozambican flag carrier.

LAM had already leased an Airbus A319 in Ukraine in October, with a capacity to carry 144 passengers, to “strengthen its fleet,” the Mozambican Ministry of Transport announced at the time.

According to the Mozambican ministry, the company currently has six aircraft, five of which are leased and one recently acquired Bombardier Q400, the first in 18 years.

LAM has been facing operational problems for several years related to a reduced fleet and lack of investment, with several non-fatal incidents reported, which experts attribute to poor aircraft maintenance. It is currently undergoing a major restructuring process.

The Mozambican state-owned company has virtually stopped operating international flights this year, focusing on domestic connections as part of the restructuring process that also led to the arrival of a new management team in May and the public companies Hidroelétrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), CFM and Empresa Moçambicana de Seguros (EMOSE) as shareholders.

Source: AIM