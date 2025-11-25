Mozambique aims to shift from subsistence agriculture to income-generating farming

Mozambique wants to migrate from subsistence agricultural production to income-generating production, despite the challenges associated with climate change, access to financing and agricultural research, the national director of Cooperation and Investment at the Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday.

“The main challenge we face is the issue of production and productivity. We know that we have very low levels of production and productivity, and we also face the challenge of climate change,” said Jaime Chissico during the Mozambique-Brazil business forum in Maputo.

According to Chissico, with the new 2025/2026 rainy season, which began in October, Mozambique is also grappling with infrastructure problems, in addition to the “great challenge” of agricultural research.

“We have to produce food in order to guarantee income for producers, but above all to replace imports,” he argued, adding that a value chain for the agricultural sector has already been defined based on the country’s trade balance and climatic conditions.

“That is why we have defined maize as one of the main value chains. We also have the poultry component,” explained Jaime Chissico, also pointing out the sector’s focus on soya, legumes, vegetables and red meat.

Chissico also argued for investment in technologies that produce high-quality seeds with high potential to increase agricultural production, “improve pest and disease control and look at these biosafety issues,” reiterating the need to also improve the irrigation system, modernise agriculture and define the role of the actors.

Mozambique also wants to harness the potential of cooperatives to create and strengthen national production blocks, thus facilitating technical assistance and generating an independent agricultural sector.

Jaime Chissico recalled that the Mozambican authorities are now in the process of creating their own credit lines for the agricultural sector.

Regarding cooperation with Brazil, the source expressed interest in strengthening relations for the training of researchers and technicians, in addition to the “exchange of research results”.

“We know that Brazil is advanced in the area of genetic improvement for new varieties [of seeds] and varieties that are easy to adapt to any conditions,” he explained, also noting the intention to cooperate in the livestock sector to improve cattle through embryo transfer, in addition to the construction of laboratories.

The Brazilian government has set itself the goal of deeper and more diversified bilateral cooperation, which, it says, is not yet matched by economic relations, despite increased trade between the two countries.

Trade between Mozambique and Brazil exceeded US$100 million (€87.6 million) in 2024, according to the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA), which considers trade to be still insufficient.

According to data from the Central Bank of Brazil for 2023, Mozambique ranked 71st on the list of Brazilian investments abroad, with only US$15 million (€13.03 million).

The agricultural sector in Mozambique has been boosted by a significant investment of around US$1.1 billion (€952.9 million) over the last five years, according to official data.