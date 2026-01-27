Mozambique: Aid for flood victims from opposition party MDM refused

Unnamed Mozambican government officials on Sunday refused to accept a donation for flood victims from the opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM).

MDM Parliamentary deputies and other members of the party attempted to visit an accommodation centre for people displaced by the floods in Buzi district, in the central province of Sofala.

Given the public declarations by President Daniel Chapo and other senior government figures, it was expected that the MDM donation would be welcomed.

Instead, according to MDM leader Lutero Simango, officials at the Buzi accommodation centre refused to allow the MDM delegation to enter, and declined to accept the offer.

Interviewed by the independent television station STV, Simango said the attitude shown by the Buzi officials of the national relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD) “undermines not only national unity, but also the political trust it is intended to build in the country”.

He urged President Chapo to suspend those INGD officials who refused to accept the MDM donation. If nothing is done, Simango added, the conclusion will be drawn that all the government’s talk about “inclusion” is just a pretence.

Meanwhile other donations, from official bodies, particularly foreign ones, are accepted without any problem. Thus, a group of African diplomats accredited in Mozambique on Monday handed over to the country’s Foreign Ministry more than 900,000 meticais (about 15,000 US dollars at the current exchange rate) to support flood victims.

The amount was the result of personal contributions taken from the wages of the ambassadors themselves who are members of the African Group, composed of representatives from around 40 African countries accredited in Mozambique.

According to Foreign Minister Maria Lucas, speaking to reporters after receiving the donation, the amount symbolizes continental solidarity at a time of difficulty for thousands of Mozambican families.

The Japanese government announced on Monday that it is sending emergency aid, including tents, blankets, tarpaulins and water purifiers.

Source: AIM