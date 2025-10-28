Mozambique: Agreement signed for new ring road in Maputo province

A cooperation agreement was signed yesterday between the authorities of Maputo province and Chinese partners for the construction of a 134-kilometre Boane-Xinavane Ring Road, passing through Moamba, Sábiè, and Magude to Xinavane, in Manhiça district.

The project represents an investment of US$397.5 million, financed under a public-private partnership between the Executive Council of Maputo Province; the State Representation Council in Maputo Province; the Mozambican company ALT Invest-SU, Lda.; the government of Jiangxi Province, China; and the China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation (CJIC), which will be responsible for executing the works.

On the occasion, the Governor of Maputo province Manuel Tule said that the road would be “a strategic initiative that marks the beginning of a new approach to promoting the integrated and sustainable development of Maputo”.