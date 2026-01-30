Mozambique: African Development Bank-financed drone technology responds to devastating floods

Search and rescue and disaster assessment operations have kicked off in Mozambique, using advanced drone technology financed and supported by the African Development Bank Group through the Korean Trust Fund and its partners, as the country faces some of its most severe flooding in recent history.

The drone operations are part of the Drone-Based Disaster Management Project launched in April 2025 (African Development Bank and Mozambique launch drone-based initiative to strengthen country’s disaster preparedness) by the Bank Group, the Government of Mozambique, and Busan Techno Park (BTP). Launched in October (Mozambique: African Development Bank-led training programme builds national capacity for climate disaster response), the project established a drone training centre in Mozambique and deployed drone-based monitoring and emergency response across five flood-prone zones.

A response team this week, composed of government officials and Korean experts, began drone missions in Gaza Province covering districts including Chókwè and Guijá to identify stranded residents and stream their positions in real time to emergency coordinators.

The scale of destruction is severe. More than 34,000 livestock have perished and over 100,000 hectares of farmland destroyed, raising the risk of a food-security crisis extending beyond the immediate emergency. Gaza Province has been hardest hit. The provincial capital, Xai-Xai, is largely submerged, and widespread damage to road links has cut off entire areas, preventing ground rescue teams from reaching affected communities.

Drone operations began after high-level coordination meetings on January 26, 2026, bringing together the Mozambican Government, Bank Group officials, and a Korean technical team.

“This initiative represents a pivotal moment in our national strategy as we develop a skilled national workforce capable of leading disaster response with confidence and autonomy,” stated the Minister of Communications and Digital Transformation, Américo Muchanga. “By putting this technology into action, Mozambique is ensuring it can better protect its communities during the most severe climate-driven emergencies.”

To ensure this programme remains a permanent pillar of Mozambique’s emergency response network, the project donated nine drones (four training drones and five solution drones). These assets enable the Government to monitor high-risk areas effectively as environmental conditions evolve.

Twenty Mozambicans, including disaster agency staff and security forces, have completed the drone training and are now flying missions alongside Korean specialists.

Rômulo Corrêa, the African Development Bank’s Resident Representative in Mozambique, said:

“The Bank is deeply engaged at this critical moment to help ease immediate suffering. Our priority is to ensure that emergency teams have the tools and information they need to reach people quickly and save lives. By moving from training into active drone operations, we are delivering real-time data that shortens response times and connects isolated communities with urgent assistance. In the longer term, this approach will also strengthen Mozambique’s resilience to future disasters.”

Kim Hyeong-kyun, President of Busan Technopark, said:

“This flood response in Mozambique is an example of how the results of the drone-based disaster management project were immediately applied in an actual crisis. Busan Technopark will continue to play a role as a global partner that carries out technology-based international cooperation and public responsibility.”

Drones can transform emergency response by making rescue operations faster, safer, and more efficient. They can be deployed quickly to reach flooded or inaccessible areas, and by providing clear aerial imagery, help responders prioritise rescue efforts, plan access routes, and better coordinate operations with authorities. They also support recovery efforts by identifying damaged infrastructure and monitoring high-risk areas as conditions evolve.

This deployment marks a transformative shift in how Mozambique confronts climate adversity by integrating advanced technology with local expertise. Through the drone initiative, the African Development Bank and the Government of Mozambique are combining disaster response with institutionalising resilience. This partnership ensures that Mozambique is equipped with the foresight and tools to protect its people, economy, and future.

