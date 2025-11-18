Mozambique: Advanced technologies are crucial for quality monitoring

Mozambican Minister of Economy Basílio Muhate believes that advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analysis, are crucial instruments for company’s interested in monitoring the quality of their products and services in real time.

According to Muhate, who was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, at the National Quality Conference, which was organized by the National Institute of Standardization and Quality (INNOQ), digitalization and automation are influencing the global trends of monitoring.

“The use of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analysis, can significantly improve companies’ ability to monitor and guarantee quality in real time. The growing demand for sustainable products is forcing companies to adopt solutions that guarantee safety and a lower environmental impact”, he said.

Muhate explained that the government is intensifying activities in Standardization, Metrology, Conformity Assessment, and Quality Management, with the aim of strengthening the national economy and responding to global challenges related to the competitiveness of Mozambican products and services.

Citing data from Hubspot, the minister highlighted that 80 percent of consumers are willing to pay more for high-quality services, which “demonstrates the need to focus on customer satisfaction to strengthen profitability and reduce the costs of acquiring new customers.”

“Under the motto, ‘Your Partner for Quality’, we are developing initiatives that boost the growth of the national economy and prepare the country to face global quality challenges. A quality management system is supported by an integrated set of processes, policies and procedures, planned and executed to ensure that products and services meet national and international technical standards, as well as consumer expectations”, he said.

“These data reveal that quality is crucial for customer satisfaction and for the reputation of companies, essential factors for attracting new consumers and consolidating a leading market position”, he added.

For his turn, Geraldo Albazine, Director-General of INNOQ, called on the national companies to adhere to the certification, “because this is a fundamental requirement for access to demanding markets and for participation in major projects underway in the country.”

“All companies that have not yet started the certification process must begin preparing themselves, because only in this way will they be able to compete in more rigorous markets and integrate the major projects that Mozambique is carrying out”, he said.

The chairperson of the country’s Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA), Álvaro Massingue, the private sector will continue cooperating with INNOQ and the Ministry of Economy in promoting policies that strengthen the culture of quality in the business environment.

“The CTA reaffirms its full availability to continue collaborating in promoting instruments that stimulate business excellence through quality”, he said.