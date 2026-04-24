Mozambique: Government acknowledges ‘serious challenges’ in developing Public–Private Partnerships

The Mozambican Government today acknowledged “serious challenges” in the development of Public–Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the country, promising to advance reforms, particularly in the regulatory environment and procedural issues, in order to consolidate the system and strengthen investor confidence in Mozambique.

“The development of Public–Private Partnerships in Mozambique still faces serious challenges. We still have a long way to go in strengthening institutional capacity, improving the regulatory environment, reducing procedural delays and building full trust with our investors,” said the Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, at the opening of the second conference on Public–Private Partnerships in Maputo, under the theme “Promoting Investment for Economic Acceleration”.

According to Basílio Muhate, the executive is implementing a reform agenda to consolidate the Public–Private Partnership system and improve the business environment in Mozambique.

“We recognise these challenges, and this is a sign of maturity and commitment to more concrete solutions. That is why the Government of Mozambique is implementing a clear reform agenda to consolidate the PPP system in our country,” he said.

As part of the measures, the Government is creating a Public–Private Partnership Support Centre, a technical unit to support the identification, structuring, evaluation and monitoring of projects, as well as the introduction of new assessment tools and a focus on structuring projects to boost the economy.

“We are introducing innovative tools, such as the PPP competitiveness index, which will allow us to objectively assess our capacity to structure and manage projects in line with international standards of quality and efficiency,” said the Minister of Economy.

The executive is also structuring a new generation of strategic projects in the energy, transport, logistics and infrastructure sectors, considered critical to unlocking economic constraints, the minister added.

Muhate also highlighted coordination between public financing, private investment and concessional instruments, including blended finance solutions, to maximise the impact of investments.

The chairman of the board of directors of Business Legal magazine, organiser of the conference, said the challenges require “robust, predictable cooperation models supported by effective governance between the public and private sectors”.

José Caldeira pointed to limitations in the legal framework for public–private partnerships, lack of clarity and interpretation difficulties that affect investor confidence and system competitiveness.

The authorities stress that strengthening partnerships is central to mobilising investment, diversifying the economy and boosting growth, in a context of fiscal constraints and increasing global competition for capital.

The second conference on Public–Private Partnerships was organised by Business Legal magazine, in partnership with the Mozambican Government, bringing together representatives from the public and private sectors and international partners.





Source: Lusa